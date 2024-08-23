Scooter rider involved fatal hit-and-run in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just after midnight on Aug. 5, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash involving a scooter and another vehicle at S. Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

CSPD said responding personnel found the scooter rider dead at the scene. The other vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene. The driver of this vehicle has not been located.

According to CSPD, investigators determined the vehicle that fled struck the scooter from behind.

The man riding the scooter has now been identified as 46-year-old Graham Howell.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed it is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.