Shakespeare’s “King Henry” comes to Colorado Springs in unique and timely rendition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is hosting a production combining part one and two of "King Henry IV" and "King Henry V" into a single play every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 13.

"I think it's unusual to try to put all three of those together. What you get, is you get to really zoom in on Colton's character," said director Max Shulman about lead actor Colton Pratt.

Shulman said they timed the reproduction of the age-old tale with modern-day current events.

"Hal (young King Henry V) grows from a young man and then eventually takes up the throne as Henry V," Shulman said. "We get to think about what it means to be a leader, and what we ask of our leaders, and what kind of leaders we create. With us as a nation coming up towards an election in a couple of months, The idea was that it was a good time to reflect on that question."

Pratt and the cast will perform the play by Theatreworks each time in the Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre at the Ent Center for the Arts.

Watch the video story above to see some film from the actual production, as well as some live reads by Pratt during our morning show "Good Morning Colorado."

Click here to get tickets.