Colorado Springs councilman wants to bolster ‘non-sanctuary’ status, join lawsuits against Gov.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As the Colorado Springs City Council plans to re-affirm its status as a non-sanctuary city on Tuesday, one city councilman is urging a much stronger approach.

Councilman Dave Donelson tells KRDO13 he is proposing that the city should join an active lawsuit and also call on the Governor to reverse policies, that have enabled Colorado to become a "Sanctuary State."

He claims that two bills, passed in 2019 and 2023, have hindered law enforcement in handling the influx of tens of thousands of migrants who have come to Colorado, specifically Denver in recent years.

Donelson is now saying that the city should join a lawsuit that El Paso County and other counties in the state are currently a part of, which claims that those laws are hurting the safety and well-being of the public, by not being able to work with federal agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Donelson also wants the city council to call on Governor Jared Polis and the legislature to repeal those two bills himself.

"Doesn't that seem preposterous to you that we don't know who's committing crimes in our city? We don't know their status. Are they Americans? Are they people here illegally [or not]?" said Donelson on Monday.

KRDO13 reached out to several groups that advocate for, and assist immigrants in Southern Colorado. None of them were available for an interview. However, one organization did say over the phone that the city's stance on this issue does not look at the entire picture, adding that 90% of those entering the country right now are asylum seekers, who in their experience, are looking to simply to work, and make a living.

At the time of this writing, Governor Polis' office is working on a statement for KRDO13.