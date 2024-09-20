Friday Night Blitz pick of week 4: Harrison vs Sierra
The Harrison Panthers beat their arch rivals, the Sierra Stallions, 47-6 in the Friday Night Blitz pick of week 4.
The Panthers improve to 3-1 with the win.
Sierra falls to 1-3.
The Harrison Panthers beat their arch rivals, the Sierra Stallions, 47-6 in the Friday Night Blitz pick of week 4.
The Panthers improve to 3-1 with the win.
Sierra falls to 1-3.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.