Friday Night Blitz pick of week 4: Harrison vs Sierra

The Harrison Panthers beat their arch rivals, the Sierra Stallions, 47-6 in the Friday Night Blitz pick of week 4.

The Panthers improve to 3-1 with the win.

Sierra falls to 1-3.

