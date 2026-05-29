Falcon guts out 4-3 in 4A semifinal over Ponderosa; will face Pueblo County in championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Falcon beat Ponderosa 4-3 in extra innings and will get another rematch with Pueblo County for the 4A state championship.

Pueblo County previously beat Falcon last weekend 11-6 to advance to the state championship game. The teams are 1-1 on the season.

I think they've been in four straight state tournaments. We've been in five out of the last six. They're not in our league, but we we have each other on the schedule. So we play each other every year.

"I think this is four years in a row we've played at least twice," Pueblo County Head Coach Matt Eades said. "For the people in the stands, it would be a barnburner to see the rubber match one more time this year."

The state championship game is at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Erdle Field. If Falcon wins, they will play again at 12:30 p.m.

In 5A, Pine Creek put up a valiant fight losing in the semifinals against Arvada West 2-1 after defeating Legend earlier in the morning 12-9 to advance to the win or go home.

In 3A, The Classical Academy lost their first game this morning to D'Evelyn 7-6 ending their 2026 season.