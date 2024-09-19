Experiencing the history of Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) – From a massive gold mine to a precious gem, Cripple Creek has transformed quite a bit over the years. KRDO 13’s Julia Donovan headed out to the local mountain town to find out how you can experience its history!

First stop? The Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad. It’s one of the best ways to lay eyes on the area’s history yourself.

“When I was 12 years old, my parents built the railroad here,” the now owner, Jim Birmingham, told KRDO. “You can actually see the engineer shoveling coal in the fire and things like that.”

Maybe you didn’t know: during the 1890’s gold rush, Cripple Creek and the surrounding area mined more gold than the other 49 states combined! You can check out some of the old mines during the train ride.

The town was booming back then, with somewhere between 35,000 to 50,000 people living in it. It was the fourth largest city in Colorado!

“The money was here,” assured Howard Melching with the Gold Camp Victorian Society. “There were millionaires all over the place here.”

It’s now home to just over a thousand, but the people who do still live there work hard to preserve the tiny town’s impressive history.

“We take great pride in reenacting and bringing the people here to life,” said Howard.

Mount Pisgah is the resting place for all the old local celebrities, and the Victorian Society’s annual Cemetery Walk this weekend is a great way to meet them.

“I’m Pearl de Vere, the most famous madam of the world’s greatest gold camp,” Victorian Society member, Suzanne Adams, gave KRDO a little preview of her bit. "We serve only the wealthiest gentlemen of Cripple Creek.”

Of course, no more gold rush, although there is still one active gold mine. The town is known for its casinos, but no more brothels… obviously.

Cripple Creek operates as a small town now, full of big personalities and big hearts.

“When people come through those doors, you don’t know what they’re going through,” Everlasting Creations owner, Edie Smith, told KRDO when we visited her downtown shop. “It’s about showing love, caring about people.”

In Cripple Creek, they welcome anyone who wants to see what this gem of a town is all about.

“Like they’re coming to my house to visit,” Edie explained.

Is there something we should check out next time in Cripple Creek, or in another mountain town we visit? Shoot an email to julia.donovan@krdo.com with your ideas!