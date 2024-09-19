El Paso County Sheriff’s call on community to mitigate fake threats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) tells KRDO13 that they’ve received around 10 noncredible threats within the last day.

They say those are separate from the two students charged with crimes. Those students are accused of reposting false and misleading information on social media and disrupting school attendance and operations. The sheriff's office would not confirm what the exact social media post said or where it was posted.

The department says each threat is investigated as if it were real.

KRDO13 has learned more than 160 students missed school at Lewis-Palmer Middle School. It comes after fake threats of a school shooting spread like wildfire.

EPSO and District 38 say those threats are noncredible and that students are safe in the district.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office urges parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of intentionally spreading or reporting false information.