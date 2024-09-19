Attorneys for paralyzed teen hit by stray gunfire at Citadel Mall, speak on mall security upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite ownership of the Citadel Mall implementing a string of new upgrades to their security, the attorneys representing a teenage victim of gun violence at the mall are saying those changes only happened because of action taken by the U.S Army.

Makayla Anderson has been left paralyzed and in constant need of medical attention since she was hit in the chest by stray gunfire after an altercation broke out at the Citadel Mall in May of 2022. The attorney's representing her family in a lawsuit, allege the shooting happened due to 'woefully inadequate' security.

The mall has been plagued by a series of shootings and violent incidents as far back as 2018, including the one that left the then 12-year-old Anderson paralyzed in 2022, a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve of 2023, that killed an 18-year-old man, and as recent as August 8 where an altercation between employees in the mall, left a man with a gunshot wound.

On September 17, Namdar Reality Group, the owners of the Citadel Mall announced that they were now in a probationary period to allow U.S Army members back inside for business, after being put on the "off-limits" list since July.

In conjunction with that announcement, came a list of new security upgrades that the mall would be implementing. The changes include nine new security cameras using artificial intelligence technology, and over 50 more hours worth of security guards on duty, along with armed guards seven days per week.

The attorneys for Anderson, are saying that despite the good nature of the security upgrades, they still believe that Namdar Reality only budged on the new measures because of lost business by the military members in the community.

"When they saw a large segment of their potential patrons were no longer going to be able to frequent the mall, suddenly there's a bunch of security updates and changes," explained attorney Chris Stewart, "Well, what about the countless teens that have been killed at the mall or shot or injured?" he said.

Stewart, and Makayla's mother, maintain that the security increase should have come sooner, so no other teenagers end up like her.

"It's heartbreaking what she has to go through on a day-to-day basis. She hates going through everything. You know, it's pretty much the same as the first day." said Majorie Bell.

"Makayla still can't use her arm, she still can't walk. She uses an electric wheelchair right now, with the use of her fingers in her other arm. But she'll never walk again. She'll never use that arm again. So it's devastating." added Stewart.

A spokesperson for Namdar Reality has not responded to questions from KRDO13 about the attorney's claims in this article.