Gunfire riddles Briargate homes with bullets, hits baby’s crib, leaves residents stunned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Homeowners in one Briargate neighborhood in Colorado Springs are still left in total disbelief after their quiet street was riddled with bullets and gunfire over the weekend.

One family's 14-month-old child was just one foot away from possibly being hit by a bullet, which lodged into the headboard of their crib, while others have damages to repair in their homes.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating the reports of the gunfire, and were on the scene just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, speaking with residents, collecting shell casings, and extracting bullets that were still intact.

Residents say they were told police believe it to be a random act of violence, however, no perpetrators were caught, or are being pursued at the time.

One homeowner told KRDO13 that a bullet that went through his neighbor's house, flew into his baby's room while they were sleeping, and lodged into the side of their crib, just one foot from where their head lay on the pillow.

Another neighbor, whose house was hit by seven different bullets said they felt like they were in a "warzone", and that their husband had gotten up to go to the bathroom minutes before the gunfire rang out.

They suffered a broken mirror, broken picture frames, and multiple holes in their kitchen cabinets.

A third homeowner, up the street, Sheri Booth, was not home at the time of a separate burst of gunfire that tore through her home but caught the shots on her security cameras in her living room.

She says a dog sitter that was at her house at the time, called her and shockingly alerted her to what had happened.

Booth suffered shattered windows in her home office space, which carried into her living room, nicking her TV, and luckily missing any other important items.

Booth was told that a neighbor spotted a red laser being pointed at her backyard fence late Saturday night, and early Sunday morning. CSPD says they were told that detail in their reports as well.

It's unclear at this time what weapons were used, or who the suspects are. Homeowners tell KRDO13 it is completely uncharacteristic of the community and the Briargate area and they're scared and confused as to why this happened.

CSPD is still investigating the shots fired.