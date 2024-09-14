Suspected drunk driver arrested after rear-ending AMR ambulance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a driver has been arrested for DUI and vehicular assault, among other charges, after he allegedly rear-ended an American Medical Response Ambulance.

CSPD says officers in the area of 2200 South Chelton Road heard a traffic crash at around 12:49 a.m on September 14, 2024. Officers located a Ford Mustang nearby that rear-ended a parked AMR ambulance. Police say the ambulance was staged for a separate call for service and that no patients were on board.

Officers say three parties in the Ford Mustang were taken to the hospital for injuries. One passenger was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they arrested the driver of the Ford Mustang, Mautinoa Tata, for vehicular assault, driving under the influence, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless driving, among other charges.