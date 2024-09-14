Colorado funeral home owners accused in fraud scheme involving 190+ bodies take plea deal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 Investigates has learned Return to Nature Funeral Home owners Jon and Carie Hallford have accepted a federal plea deal. Federal court records show the couple notified the court of their intent to change a plea on Thursday.

Families previously told KRDO13 Investigates that U.S attorneys proposed 15 years behind bars in federal prison for the couple, for one singular count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

The Hallfords owned and operated the Return To Nature Funeral Home, where nearly 200 bodies were discovered in October of 2023 after neighbors reported an odor coming from the property.

The husband and wife were arrested less than a month later, and also currently face 260 criminal charges at the state level for Abuse of a Corpse, Money Laundering, Forgery, and Theft.

A federal hearing is scheduled for October 24.

If you have a tip or lead you want our team to investigate, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.