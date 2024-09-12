Visiting bustling Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) – Thousands of people move to Colorado every year, but you may be surprised to hear it’s not just places like Denver and Colorado Springs seeing this growth. Even some of our little mountain towns are bustling, like Buena Vista!

Buena Vista kind of reminds us of The Great Gatsby. Remember that required reading from high school?

First, you have old money: attractions that have been a staple of the mountain town for decades, like Mount Princeton Hot Springs.

Dating back to the 1870s, Mount Princeton has grasped firmly to its title as one of the best hot springs in Colorado – with thirty pools for soaking, an infinity pool, and new water slides!

“We installed two 700-foot water slides at the upper pools,” Marketing Manager, Scott Peterson, told us.

Another place that’s been around for decades? Comanche Drive-In.

The National Historic Site opened in 1966.

It’s one place where you don’t have to choose between screen time and mountain views!

The Comanche shows movies through Halloween each year, so you still have time to catch a flick there this fall.

Now, to new money.

That includes Terrace on Main – the tasteful rooftop bar that opened two years ago, bringing some elevated ambiance to Downtown Buena Vista.

You can hang out by the fire pit at night and, if you choose to get a cocktail or a mocktail, everything is super fresh. They also get a lot of their supplies locally!

“In a small town you gotta support your neighbors,” explained co-owner Ritchie Molitor.

Chocolateé is even newer. Opening right around a year ago, the little shop sells everything from ice cream to rich chocolate moose, to decadent coffees.

The owner, Ewa Hajickova, told us she brought the recipes with her from Poland with the goal of creating a café for kids and adults.

“We as busy parents discovered that there’s not much time even to exchange conversation with your partner or with a friend,” she explained.

“Look here, old sport" (F. Scott Fitzgerald) – you can sip your fancy European chai while your little one has a ball in the fun zone!

Buena Vista is a small town with big energy. It’s growing every day but manages to hold onto its charm. It’s timeless… sort of like that whimsical book you had to read in high school.