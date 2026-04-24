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Tracking Cooler Weather and a Chance of Showers and Storms for the Weekend

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Updated
today at 11:03 PM
Published 10:37 PM

Tonight: Winds will remain calm through the overnight hours, and temperatures drop to 36 for Colorado Springs and 40 for Pueblo. Relative humidity less than 5% for eastern Colorado.

Tomorrow: Conditions are still dry, but more moisture does enter the atmosphere. Temperatures are in the 60s for El Paso County, with Pueblo and areas over the eastern plains in the low 70s. Showers are likely after 5 p.m. for Colorado Springs, with thunderstorms possible after 8-9 p.m. We do have a Red Flag Warning for parts of far Southern Colorado and parts of the Southwest Mountains from noon on Saturday through 8 P.M. Saturday evening.

Sunday: Temperatures stay slightly above average, and partly cloudy conditions remain. Breezy conditions continue with no major wind gusts.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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