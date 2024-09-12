Pikes Peak Youth Fishing Derby shining spotlight on Crystal Reservoir

EL PASO COUNTY, (Colo.) - 500 kids are signed up for the 2nd annual Pikes Peak America's Mountain Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday. The free event draws eyes to the recently re-opened recreational body of water.

"My favorite part is just seeing the kid's faces when they catch their first fish," said Pikes Peak America's Mountain employee Skyler Rorabaugh.

Crystal Creek Reservoir, also called simply "Crystal Reservoir," is one of the three Pikes Peak Mountain drinking supply reservoirs controlled by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The reservoir was closed for recreation until two years ago while CSU did upgrades to the dam and surrounding infrastructure. Pikes Peak America's Mountain responded quickly by starting its fishing derby in 2023. With the South Catamount reservoir now closed for similar improvements until 2026, all eyes are on Crystal.

“I'm excited to see Pikes Peak America’s mountain bring people down to enjoy. "Or, I should say, bring people UP to enjoy the amenities on the peak!”

The fishing derby sold out fast. That is if you can call it a "sale," considering all 500 tickets for children ages 6 to 15 were free.

"Giving them that opportunity by decreasing some of those barriers," Rorabaugh said. "it's a one-stop-shop. All you have to do is show up.”

Each child will get a free sack lunch, fishing gear if needed, a goodie bag, and prizes for different fishing competitions. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Rorabaugh said they opened sign-ups one month early, and the slots went in a matter of days. He recommends jumping on sign-ups quickly for next year if you missed out this go-around.