Suspect arrested in Alexander Mountain Fire, allegedly impersonated fire and law enforcement

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators have arrested a suspect for arson and other felony charges in connection with the Alexander Mountain Fire.

After conducting a thorough search and collecting evidence in the area of the initial smoke reports, LCSO and United States Forest Service investigators determined that the fire originated from a campfire ring and was human-caused.

Through further investigation, officials identified Jason Alexander Hobby of Loveland as a suspect.

Hobby worked as an employee at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch. Investigators found evidence that before and during the Alexander Mountain Fire, the suspect represented himself as a law enforcement official and certified firefighter, despite having no formal law or fire credentials. Evidence indicates that on multiple occasions prior to the fire, Hobby stopped travelers on ranch property while driving a Chevrolet SUV designed to look like a law enforcement vehicle.

The suspect reportedly represented himself as law enforcement, falsely told individuals they were trespassing, and pointed a firearm at them. Hobby also owns and operates a modified Ford truck outfitted with equipment often seen on wildland fire apparatus. He operated under the business name “Twin Buttes Fire Protection” out of Wyoming, despite there being no record of a registered fire organization by this name.

During the Alexander Mountain Fire, Hobby bypassed road closures to access restricted areas and represented himself as a wildland firefighter defending ranch property.

On September 6, 2024, LCSO investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hobby.

He was taken into custody on September 10 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

First Degree Arson (F3)

Impersonation of a Police Officer (F5) - 2 counts

Menacing (F5)

False Imprisonment (F5)

Impersonating a Public Official (M2)

Hobby was issued a $250,000 cash/property/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators are concerned that Hobby may have falsely represented himself as a law enforcement or fire official in other circumstances.

Anyone with information about this suspect’s involvement in the Alexander Mountain Fire, or who believes they may be a victim in an impersonation situation, is encouraged to contact LCSO Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143. People who want to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

“The Alexander Mountain Fire destroyed homes, endangered lives, and scarred our community - literally and figuratively. I’m extremely grateful for our LCSO investigations team and US Forest Service partners who worked nonstop to find answers in this case,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “I also want to thank the Sylvan Dale Ranch staff. Despite the fire danger at their doorstep, they were extremely supportive during the fire response and cooperated with our investigation in its aftermath.”

The Alexander Mountain Fire was 9,668 acres, and more than 530 local, state, and federal personnel were assigned to this incident.

Immediate responses from area partners such as the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control prevented loss of life and limited property damage during the initial moments of the fire.

Four homes sustained damage, and 29 homes and 21 outbuildings were destroyed. The private and public property damage is estimated at more than $30 million.

The burn scar and surrounding area now face an increased risk of flash flooding and debris impacts.

“Partnerships within Larimer County were key during the fire and will continue to be throughout recovery,” Acting Arapaho Roosevelt Pawnee Forest Supervisor Jason Sieg said. “We greatly appreciate the close collaboration between the Forest Service and Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.”

The local and federal investigations are ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

All charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.