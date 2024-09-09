Documents claim Black Forest Fire Chief “choked out” firefighters, fostered fears of retaliation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO 13 Investigates is learning more about an El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) investigation into alleged instances of a fire chief "choking" firefighters in the Black Forrest Fire District (BFFD).

Documents claim that Chief PJ Langmaid of BFFD put multiple firefighters in headlocks, and forced them to tap out to remain conscious while on the job. The Chief tells deputies that it's amongst a culture of "horseplay".

None of the employees interviewed ultimately pressed charges against Langmaid but did articulate they wanted him out of his position as Chief and that he fostered fears of retaliation through his leadership methods.

The EPSCO was called in to begin its investigation in July of this year over reports that from October 2022 through July 2023 the Chief choked out multiple firefighters while on the clock until they had to tap out to avoid going unconscious.

Investigation documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates explain that one firefighter in BFFD reported to their superiors in June of 2024, that on three separate occasions in the 10-month span, Chief Langmaid put them into a chokehold and took them to the ground.

One instance happened while the firefighter was trying to take a shovel from the Chief who was chipping ice out in front of one of their truck bays, as a gesture toward senior leadership not typically doing manual work around the station.

It was then the Chief fought over holding the shovel, and then ended up putting the firefighter into a chokehold, and brought them to the ground. That firefighter stated "seeing stars" and nearly losing consciousness before tapping out.

In another instance, after a call for service to a property within Black Forest, the firefighter said that while trying to open a door for Langmaid, he shoulder-checked him into a vehicle and then put them into a chokehold. The firefighter stated a mother and their three kids witnessed the incident from afar.

The firefighter said that the Chief would usually advise them to tap out while on the ground, but would say nothing afterward, or mention it again.

Upon further investigation by the Sheriffs, other employees told deputies that they too had been choked out by the Chief during rather simple situations, like offering to take a gas pump from his hands to fill up a firetruck, or, just grabbing a cup of coffee at their fire station.

Several firefighters both current and former, conceited that wrestling and messing around is normal in the fire district, but that the chokehold and choking out, were not normal.

After learning of the allegations, deputies called Langmaid for his input in the investigation. He described it as a culture of "horseplay" and agreed to drive 45 minutes to the sheriff's office in Colorado Springs for a lengthy interview which was recorded but not shared within the report, and submitted as evidence.

KRDO13 Investigates could not reach Langmaid by phone, and upon arrival at his home address in Black Forest, were turned away by private property signs that were hung across the driveway, which were not there in late July.

In investigation further found feelings of fear and uneasiness about Langmaid's leadership within the district. One executive staff member even quotes Langmaid having stated in the past:

"I'm not above violence." and “I might be the most evil person that works here.”

Others described the Chief's attitude as “his way or the highway" and that he'd go "toe to toe" with someone if they had a different opinion.

One of the same employees, expressed a worry to deputies that was representative of others who were interviewed, saying, "We are all nervous that if Langmaid comes back to work, he will retaliate against them."

KRDO13 Investigates has learned that the District's Counsel has been negotiating terms of departure for Langmaid since their last board meeting on August 21, 2024.

In the meantime, the Board also confirmed to KRDO13 that this past week, an Interim Chief has been contracted to work from the Colorado Springs Fire Department until a permanent hire can be made.