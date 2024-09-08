Skip to Content
Walk to end epilepsy in Colorado Springs raises money and awareness

Published 8:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Over 300 people came out for the walk to end epilepsy at Memorial Park on Sunday.

The walk was about more than raising money for a good cause it was also a great opportunity to learn more about living with epilepsy and the different resources available to help.

"We're connecting, educating, and empowering people. They have resources from many vendors. They get to see what we do, from employment to youth programs to adult programs to support groups across Colorado and Wyoming," Marissa Cardens, a program manager told KRDO 13.

The group reports they raised over $200,000 last year to support critical programs and services.

You can learn more about the Epilepsy Foundation on their website for Colorado and Wyoming.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

