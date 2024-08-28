Hundreds of noise complaints from neighbors prompt Ford Amphitheater to make changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Ford Amphitheater developers and city officials say they are taking action in efforts to mitigate concert noise after complaints from residents living nearby.

In a joint statement from the City of Colorado Springs and Venu, formerly Notes Live, those changes are as follows:

Commitment to No Fireworks Venu has committed to no fireworks, except for the possibility of Independence Day (July 4). Increase Depth of Existing Eastern Sound Wall Venu is in the process of increasing the existing sound wall from 24 inches to 50 feet in depth on the eastern perimeter of the Ford Amphitheater. The intention of this effort is to reduce the decibel level outside the amphitheater. This project is underway and will be in place for the full 2025 season. The existing sound wall exceeds the Plan Unit Development (PUD) requirement of 28 feet tall, with a height ranging from 28 to 50 feet. Enhance Sound Containment Measures Venu has committed to reviewing performance data with their team of acousticians and production companies to explore how potential reconfiguration measures, such as adjusting positioning of speakers, may further reduce sound transmission outside of the amphitheater. A timeline for potential measures will be shared as data is gathered and strategies are developed. Physical Mitigation Venu will be working on the possibility and effectiveness of additional physical mitigation, pending the results of sound containment research.

Randy Helms, Colorado Springs City Council president, explained to KRDO News Radio that these decisions were made in a closed meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Helms says these are short and long term solutions and they are, "committed to addressing the experience of residents who have shared concerns about Ford Amphitheater."