CSPD investigating auto/ped crash connected to water main break on Broadmoor Valley Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon on Broadmoor Valley Road.

A water main break occurred on the road Tuesday afternoon and a huge spout of water could be seen shooting up from a hole in the road.

CSPD has confirmed to KRDO13 that they are investigating the auto/ped in connection with the water main break.

KRDO13 is working to learn more and will provide updates once we do.