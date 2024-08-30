Two distinctly different chefs making their mark on Colorado’s State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - You can't talk about a state fair without talking about its sweet treats. KRDO 13 reporter Bradley Davis talks with two chefs, one contest competitor, and one sweet-stand baker, who play a part in what keeps the fair fed and entertaining.

Pat Moyers works 36 hours a week as a nurse. She doesn't own a bakery or sell any baked goods. A hardcore "hobby baker," her homemade cakes, pies jellies, jams, and canned goods were enough to crown her the state fairs' "Kitchen Royalty" winner. Her wares are on display at the creative arts building. She now has to take a five-year hiatus before being allowed to enter again. A needed breather for her taste testers.

"The family just automatically has to taste all my foods, and if I don't think it tastes good, I make them taste it. So, they're happy that I can only win once, so now they get a break for the next five years," Moyers said.

Right down the street in the Palace of Agriculture building, Mike Hurst bakes delicious cinnamon rolls for general consumption. He bakes for the stand "Stubby's," known across the country for its award-winning cinnamon roles. One of the hundreds of bakers across the fairgrounds, he said the joy his pastries bring is what keeps him baking.

"I love watching the kids' faces. That's the best reaction, and we've had people that come for generations to come see us for these rolls," Hurst said. "I love it. It just makes me happy. It makes me want to keep coming back."

The State Fair closes out its 2024 season on Labor Day, Monday, September 2. Fiesta Day is Sunday, September 1. The final Sunday has been the busiest day for the state fair in recent years, according to a spokesperson.