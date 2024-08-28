Ballot measure for new downtown authority in Old Colorado City would be funded by property tax

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A ballot measure approved by Colorado Springs City Council would allow those living along Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City to decide whether they'd like to pay a property tax to form a Downtown Development Authority (DDA), to help bolster their downtown area.

The measure would impose that property tax on every residential and commercial properties within a special boundary in Old Colorado City, you can see that map outlining which neighborhoods below.

The average cost to the residential property owner, if you're within the boundary, would be $136, however it will vary according to the square footage of your home, according to proponents of the ballot measure.

The average cost to a commercial property owner would be roughly $686 dollars.

The property valuations, presented to Colorado Springs City Council, come at a limit of 5 mills for the tax, which is the highest the DDA could impose.

