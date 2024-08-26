Skip to Content
Colorado State Penitentiary operating with”modified conditions” after suspected overdoses

Published 4:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) confirmed to KRDO13 that the Colorado State Penitentiary is operating under modified conditions due to three suspected overdose incidents.

The DOC says that all incidents are currently under investigation.

Due to the ongoing nature of these investigations, they say they are limited in the details they can provide at this time. 

This is a developing story.

