2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting outside of Downtown Colorado Springs bar

Dieter Gayfield
CSPD/KRDO
Dieter Gayfield
By
today at 12:12 PM
Published 12:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 44-year-old Dieter Gayfield was shot and killed outside the Supernova Arcade Bar in Downtown Colorado Springs on August 7.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Friday, August 23, that two people were arrested and charged with murder in the shooting.

According to CSPD, their investigation identified and developed probable cause to arrest two suspects involved in the shooting, 26-year-old Gabriel Ian-Justice Russo and 22-year-old Jonathan Matos-Michaelis.

CSPD said Matos-Michaelis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 20. Russo was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on August.

CSPD received reports of shots fired just after 2 a.m. on August 7, outside the Supernova Arcade Bar near Boulder Street and North Nevada Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found Gayfield had been shot and he died at the scene.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

