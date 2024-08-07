One dead after shooting outside bar in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Suspects in a homicide investigation are on the run after someone was shot and killed overnight outside a bar in downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say they received reports of shots fired just after 2 a.m. Wednesday outside Supernova Arcade Bar near Boulder Street and North Nevada Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one individual had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

Currently, no suspects have been identified, and officials are actively searching for the gunmen. This remains an active investigation. No details on the victim's identity have been publicly released at the time of publishing.

A stretch of Boulder Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue is expected to remain closed Wednesday morning as officials investigate the scene.

This is a developing story and this article may be updated as more information is released.