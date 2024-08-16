Family and friends remember Dieter Gayfield, killed in Downtown Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 44-year-old Dieter Gayfield was shot and killed outside Supernova Arcade Bar on August 7.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for the two men suspected of shooting and killing Gayfield. The 44-year-old leaves behind two daughters and a girlfriend.

Dieter Gayfield’s girlfriend told KRDO13 that their daughter just turned two on Wednesday.

He also had a 22-year-old daughter and was a father figure to many more in his community. His family is still grappling with the unexpected death.

Gayfield's adult daughter, Alexis Gayfield, said growing up, her father taught her how to feel loved and respected. He made sure she knew she never needed a man to rely on.

Everyone said Gayfield loved being a dad.

"The first thing we did was pull out our phones to start sharing pictures of our baby girls," said friend Rocky Ross.

"Very unique and hilarious," added Ross.

These were just some of the words used to describe Gayfield, along with genuine, honest, and loving. Friends and family say he always had a smile on his face and would bring one to theirs.

Gayfield lent a helping hand to all and shared his love of music with many. Everyone said whether they knew him for a few days or decades, he would forever have an impact on their lives.

"25 or 30 memorial tattoos that people are getting for Deiter, lined up," said tattoo artist Ross.

CSPD asks that if you have any information regarding the shooting please call them.