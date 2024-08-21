Ford Amphitheater releases third-party data showing compliance with noise management
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The new Ford Amphitheater is officially open and has drawn a lot of noise complaints from neighbors.
However, the venue has released a statement saying that a third party reports that they are in compliance with all city sound requirements.
The statement said in part that "Ford Amphitheater has fully adhered to the noise management standards outlined in our Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement with the City of Colorado Springs and reaffirms our dedication to being a responsible and conscientious neighbor. This compliance has been documented by noise monitoring conducted by LSTN Consultants."
Some of the key compliance outcomes include the following.
- All events have adhered to the noise limits as stipulated in the PUD agreement.
- Maximum noise levels cannot exceed 110dB(A) but once in a 5-minute period and measurements have confirmed complete conformance to this requirement.
- Average noise levels during performances fell below 100 dB(A), compared with the PUD-imposed committed limit of 105dB(A).
The full study and press release can be found below.
How to read the Appendix documents.
- Appendix A
- Details noise measurements at the remote measurement locations before the amphitheater opened when the facility produced no sound.
- Appendix B
- Each page details two shows with three reports measuring noise levels on the day of a performance.
- The top graph reports maximum levels in the venue in one-second increments. The noise levels should not exceed to limit line of 110dB(A) more than once in five minutes for compliance.
- The middle graph reports average levels in the venue over five-minute periods. The noise levels should not exceed the limit line of 105dB(A)
- The bottom graph reports average noise levels in the venue and at the remote monitoring locations and shows no significant increase in noise levels at the remote locations and no significant correlation between high noise levels in the venue and spikes in noise levels at the remote locations.