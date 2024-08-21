Ford Amphitheater releases third-party data showing compliance with noise management

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The new Ford Amphitheater is officially open and has drawn a lot of noise complaints from neighbors.

However, the venue has released a statement saying that a third party reports that they are in compliance with all city sound requirements.

The statement said in part that "Ford Amphitheater has fully adhered to the noise management standards outlined in our Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement with the City of Colorado Springs and reaffirms our dedication to being a responsible and conscientious neighbor. This compliance has been documented by noise monitoring conducted by LSTN Consultants."

Some of the key compliance outcomes include the following.

All events have adhered to the noise limits as stipulated in the PUD agreement. Maximum noise levels cannot exceed 110dB(A) but once in a 5-minute period and measurements have confirmed complete conformance to this requirement. Average noise levels during performances fell below 100 dB(A), compared with the PUD-imposed committed limit of 105dB(A).



The full study and press release can be found below.

How to read the Appendix documents.