Pueblo’s most successful MMA fighter makes Denver “One 168” title card

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Nico Cornejo will fight in Denver September 6 for the "One 168" after becoming the first Pueblo fighter to sign with a major sports promotion. It's been a long journey for the soon-to-be 35-year-old father of five.

"I grew up moving around a lot in the projects, not really having a lot," Cornejo said. "My dad was in and out of prison at a very young age in my life. I was able to not be subjected to that lifestyle."

Cornejo, who still works in Pueblo as a utility worker and previously worked as a corrections officer, said his dad meant the world to him and still does after his death two years ago.

"I wanted better for me. Wanted better for my kids, and I was able to do that. I learned a lot from my dad before his passing, and I miss him every day," Cornejo said.

Coming in as the underdog in Denver, Cornejo said he's fighting to make his family, and his city, proud.

"I was born here, raised here. I love my town. I love the people here," Cornejo said. "We're not on the news for a lot for positive things with the way our city's been going, so I do want to take this opportunity and use my platform to hopefully inspire our youth generation. And hopefully, this is a stepping stone. This is a platform that I could pave the way for young athletes in Pueblo."

Cornejo's fight at the Ball Arena will be his debut with the "One Championship," the largest global MMA fighting organization. He'll fight 18-year-old Adrian Lee, who comes from a prestigious Singaporean MMA family. The event starts at 6 p.m. Cornejo and Lee are the third fight.