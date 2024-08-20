Pikes Peak United Way “Day of Caring” event aims to beautify parts of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak United Way hosted its "Day of Caring" event on Monday. This celebration is meant to help beautify some more neglected areas of Colorado Springs.

On Monday, groups of volunteers from several organizations joined up across town to pay it forward. After spending some time with United Way leaders, the volunteers said they felt grateful and were very excited to see how the local kids react to these new changes.

On Monday, volunteers helped plant flowers, plant beds, and repainted parts of the playground outside of the Family Success Center in southeast Colorado Springs. Others repainted the baseball field outside of the Widener apartment complex.

"We want to serve the community in the best way possible. This is a place of empowerment where families are welcomed and safe and encouraged. And when the building looks like maybe we don't care about it as much as we do, it doesn't foster a sense of empowerment," said Elizabeth Quevedo, Senior Vice President of Community Impact for the Pikes Peak United Way.

This is only one of the many events the Pikes Peak United Way will be participating in. For all those who would like to help, you can visit their official website to see how you can help.