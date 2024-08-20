CSPD identifies 2 suspects in July homicide in Knob Hill area; 1 suspect is still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On July 27, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 700 block of East Hills Road, in the Konb Hill area.

CSPD said responding officers found a dead man with at least one gunshot wound. That man was later identified as 52-year-old David Charles Compare.

According to CSPD, an arrest warrant for murder was issued on Aug. 1, for 49-year-old Victor Carson. At the time of this writing, Carson is not in custody. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact CSPD or the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

CSPD said a second man was also charged for David Compare's murder on Aug. 8. That man, 36-year-old Roger Vargas, is already in custody on unrelated charges in the Bent County Jail.