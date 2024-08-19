Car crashes into smoke shop in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Yet another business is left to pick up the pieces after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs smoke shop early this morning.

It's the most recent in a series of similar crimes – this marking the 10th time in the past five months thieves have slammed a vehicle into a storefront in the area.

Police responded to a strip mall near the intersection of Galley Road and North Circle Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, where they found the door to Speedys Smoke Shop smashed in.

Similar to a prior burglary on Aug. 8 at a Colorado Springs gun store, the car was left at the scene and its bumper was unattached, lying nearby.

Information is currently not known about what merchandise the suspects were able to steal before fleeing the area.

CSPD tells us there's still limited information, but no suspects have been arrested. This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.