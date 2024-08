COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order for the area of 2200 Woodburn St.

CSPD says that they are responding to a barricaded suspect in the area.

People are asked to stay indoors, lock and stay away from windows and doors.

People are asked to avoid the are.

This is a developing story.