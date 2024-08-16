Skip to Content
Manitou Springs police identify victim in apparent drowning

Published 2:54 AM

MANITOU SPRINGS CO – On August 3, 2024, at approximately 6:20 AM, the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) responded to a call regarding a person found in the creek behind the Subway sandwich shop at 302 Manitou Ave.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the individual was deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Lorenzo Tsosie, a 60-year-old male.

According to MSPD, this remains an active investigation, and at this time, no further details are available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Manitou Springs Police Department.

