Deceased man found in Fountain Creek in Manitou Springs over the weekend

today at 2:57 PM
Published 3:19 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) reported Monday that a deceased man was found in Fountain Creek over the weekend.

According to the MSPD, a caller reported a person in the creek behind Subway on Manitou Ave. Saturday morning. When officers located the man, they discovered he was dead.

The MSPD said at this time, no signs of trauma or foul play have been discovered and the investigation into the man's death is ongoing. He has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the MSPD at (719) 685-5407.

