Juvenile arrested for stabbing on southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrest a juvenile in connection to a stabbing at 2400 Lexington Village Lane on the southeast side of the city.

When CSPD arrived a juvenile suspect and adult victim were located.

CSPD says that the adult victim was transported to a hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident on scene.