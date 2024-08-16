Car found ‘riddled’ with bullet holes near Union Blvd and Briargate Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Aug. 16, 2024, just before 5 a.m. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers from the Falcon and Stetson Hills Divisions were dispatched to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2500 block of Fuller Road.

This is near the intersection of Union Blvd and Briargate Blvd.

CSPD says that the callers reported there were two vehicles involved and one was still on the scene.

Arriving officers located a Hyundai riddled with bullet holes and 30 shell casings in the street. Based on the evidence available on the scene, the Hyundai is believed to be an unreported stolen vehicle.

No evidence was found of anyone being injured by the gunfire.

No credible suspect information was available at the time of the incident.