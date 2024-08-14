Colorado Springs will soon get a life-size statue of its first female mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will soon honor a modern pioneer by adding a statue of the city's first and only female mayor. Her name was Mary Lou Makepeace and she served as mayor from 1997 to 2003. The Mary Lou Makepeace statue will be the first part of a larger project to celebrate women's accomplishments all throughout the city.

The former mayor told KRDO13 that there are a lot of women in this city who have made a difference in the community, but she feels they're not always honored. She's made it her goal to change that.

"This is an opportunity to honor the many different women who have made Colorado Springs great with lots of recognition for men. And that's great. They made great contributions. But somehow the women got kind of overlooked," said Mary Lou Makepeace, Former Mayor of Colorado Springs Mayor.

The statue is part of a "Women’s Walk Project," where more statues, murals, and different art pieces will be displayed along a path that will lead people from the Pioneers Museum all the way to Acacia Park.

Construction on the statue is expected to take at least six months. There's no official timeline for the completion of the whole "Women's Walk" project.