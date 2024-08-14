Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs will soon get a life-size statue of its first female mayor

By
New
Published 6:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will soon honor a modern pioneer by adding a statue of the city's first and only female mayor. Her name was Mary Lou Makepeace and she served as mayor from 1997 to 2003. The Mary Lou Makepeace statue will be the first part of a larger project to celebrate women's accomplishments all throughout the city. 

The former mayor told KRDO13 that there are a lot of women in this city who have made a difference in the community, but she feels they're not always honored. She's made it her goal to change that.

"This is an opportunity to honor the many different women who have made Colorado Springs great with lots of recognition for men. And that's great. They made great contributions. But somehow the women got kind of overlooked," said Mary Lou Makepeace, Former Mayor of Colorado Springs Mayor.

The statue is part of a "Women’s Walk Project," where more statues, murals, and different art pieces will be displayed along a path that will lead people from the Pioneers Museum all the way to Acacia Park.

Construction on the statue is expected to take at least six months. There's no official timeline for the completion of the whole "Women's Walk" project. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content