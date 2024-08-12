Parechovirus in Colorado Springs: What you should know in order to keep your newborns safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Parents listen up, there's an increase of Colorado Springs babies and toddlers getting Parechovirus. It can be a deadly virus that is often confused for cold symptoms.

Experts at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs said they've treated a few Parechovirus cases in the last few weeks. One Colorado Springs family adds if it wasn't for the mothers' gut feeling, they may not have their newborn son with them right now.

Summer and Robert Delany just became parents and they're been over the moon since. However, their life changed quickly after watching their baby boy's health rapidly decline.

"The week that it happened we were having all the smoke and stuff some the wildfires so I was like okay maybe we are just feeling a little off because the air quality is really bad," said Summer Delany, mother of a 6-week-old baby. "He was spitting up more than usual and stuff like, we woke up and he was grunting really bad, he was lethargic, and had a low-grade temperature at home."

So, she took him to Children's Hospital which Dr. Kevin Messacar with Children's Hospital said was the best choice.

"Anytime a child under two months of age has a fever it's very important that the parents bring them in for evaluation," added Messacar.

Because Parechovirus mimics flu-like symptoms parents often wait to take their babies to the doctor. But there are some distinct symptoms parents can watch out for, like rashes on their newborn's hands and feet.

"If we wait, if he waited any longer if I had convinced her to wait any longer or anything like that, he might not be here with us today. A lot of other cases where the people that wait a little bit too long, it just takes a couple of hours until they have permanent damage and permanent disability or they don't make it," said Robert Delany, father of a 6-week-old newborn.

Experts mention the best thing to do to avoid getting your child sick is to wash your hands often and not let people around your baby if they are sick.

