CSPD: Victim of homicide in northeast Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call in the 6400 block of Caddy Point on the morning of Wednesday, August 7.

RELATED: CSPD: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead with stab wound

CSPD said responding officers and medical personnel found a deceased woman with at least one stab wound. The El Paso County Coroner has now identified that woman as 54-year-old Haleh Abghari. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS), Abghari was an employee of the university. Her bio page on the school's website says she was a Principal Instructor - Voice, Interdisciplinary Arts. She joined the faculty of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at UCCS as head of the voice program in 2015. Abghari is a native of Iran and has performed internationally as a singer, actor, and voice-over artist in the U.S., Canada, and Europe to critical acclaim, according to the school.

According to CSPD, a suspect is not in custody at this time and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, including developing potential suspect information.

This remains an active investigation and anyone who was witness to or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Pike Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.