CSPD: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead with stab wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported Thursday that they have initiated a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead with a stab wound.

According to CSPD, a dead woman was found with at least one stab wound just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning in the 6400 block of Caddy Point. This is on the northeast side of Colorado Springs, near N. Carefree Circle.

No further information is available at this time.

CSPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at (719) 444-7000, or contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.