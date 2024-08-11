Unicorn World brings unicorn magic to local kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Unicorn World is a traveling event experience that immerses families in the magical world of unicorns, according to the event's site.

It starts with kids entering and following a rainbow path to visit a magical forest full of life-sized unicorns. Unicorn World offers animatronic unicorns that allow kids to interact with life-like unicorns. The event also offers unicorn-themed crafts, bounce houses, face painting, an enchanted forest, and a play area for unicorn fans under the age of 2 and more.

Caitlin Owen, show director of Unicorn World said the best part of the event is the impact it has on kids.

"Best day ever mostly. That's our favorite part. Even being up here at the entrance they're jumping up and down before they even see the first unicorn and lots of 'best day ever's around," Owen told KRDO 13.

Unicorn World was at the Colorado Springs Event Center on August 10 and 11. This was the event's first time in Colorado Springs and a spokesperson told KRDO 13 they're planning on being back next year.