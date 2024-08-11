Colorado Springs man charged with setting his girlfriend’s garage on fire, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is now under arrest after police say he threatened his girlfriend and set her garage on fire in Colorado Springs.

On Sunday, CSPD says they were called to a house on Huron Road near Prospect Lake. Officers say a woman called about her boyfriend, identified as Joshua Spradling, circling her house after she made him leave. He reportedly sent her threatening pictures of a noose around his neck and a pistol saying he would shoot her.

When police got there, Spradling had allegedly started a fire in the detached garage, which officers were able to put out.

Spradling was found and arrested at a strip mall nearby. He's now facing charges of arson, stalking, and menacing.