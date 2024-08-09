Sheriff’s Office lifts fire restrictions for El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced Friday that Sheriff and Fire Warden Joe Roybal has rescinded the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions that were in place for all unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

“I am pleased to announce, following a comprehensive assessment of fuel conditions and available resources across the Front Range of Colorado, I am lifting Stage I fire restrictions, effective today, August 9th, at 12:00 p.m." Sheriff Robal said in a statement released Friday.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions were put in place in El Paso County on Aug. 31, 2024. The Teller County Sheriff's Office also put a Stage 1 Fire Ban in effect on this date. That ban remains in place at this time.

