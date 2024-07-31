Fire restriction, ban in effect in El Paso & Teller counties, Town of Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office say Stage-I fire restrictions are in effect for all unincorporated areas of El Paso County while government officials in Teller County have issued a Stage-I fire ban.

Stage-I Fire Ban Rules:

1. Open burning is banned on private and public lands in Teller County, State of Colorado, except as allowed for by this Resolution.

2. The following activities are allowed under this Resolution:

Use of charcoal grills, pellet grills, smokers, gas barbecues, gas firepits, liquid-fueled gas stoves or lanterns, in each case that are at least 10 feet away from combustible materials.

Campfires that are contained in a permanent fire ring located in developed and designated picnic and/or campgrounds on public or private lands for public use. Designated fire rings must be at least 25 feet away from all structures. Fire rings must be less than 3 feet in diameter or 3 feet in length and width, and must be at least 18 inches in depth. A water supply or other approved fire-extinguishing / fire extinguisher must be readily available. All campfires must be attended by a person knowledgeable in the use of fire extinguishing equipment until the fire is completely out.

Campfires that are contained in designated fire rings, or permanent brick and mortar fire pits, or fire grates on other private property not used for public picnic areas or campgrounds. Fire rings, pits and grates must be at least 25 feet away from all structures and must be less than 3 feet in diameter or 3 feet in length and width, and must be at least 18 inches in depth. A water supply or other approved fire-extinguishing / fire extinguisher must be readily available. All campfires must be attended by a person knowledgeable in the use of fire extinguishing equipment until the fire is completely out.

Fires in fireplaces within buildings anywhere within Teller County.

Use of chainsaws with approved fire-extinguishing / fire extinguisher readily available.

Outdoor welding or cutting with approved fire-extinguishing / fire extinguisher readily available.

Smoking in areas clear of all flammable or combustible materials, or designated smoking areas.

3. The following are prohibited under this Resolution:

Burning of materials not contained in an outdoor fireplace or permanent fire ring described in Section 2 above.

Use of any explosives (except for permitted mining operations).

Use of fireworks of any type (except commercial fireworks within city limits).

Firing of model rockets.

Burning of irrigation ditches unless completely surrounded by irrigated farmlands where burning is necessary for crop survival.

This ban will remain in effect in Teller County until officials announce otherwise.

In El Paso County stage 1 burn restrictions are in place.

For more on the Stage-I fire restriction in El Paso County, click here.

The Town of Monument is under Stage I Fire Restrictions. The following is prohibited.

Open burning, with exceptions for fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared (three feet distance) of all flammable materials.

2. The use of any fireworks without a professional display permit, outdoor pyrotechnics such as explosive targets, or model rockets.

3. Outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

4. Welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open flame is prohibited except in an area cleared of vegetation.

5. No internal combustion engine operation without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

6. Prescribed burns: any previously issued permits for such burns are revoked.