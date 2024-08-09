Arrest made in June shooting at Pueblo bar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On the night of June 28, 2024, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting at Veteran's Tavern on Northern Ave., just east of I-25.

When officers arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital, where one of them died from her injuries, the PPD said.

RELATED: One woman dead, one injured after shooting at Pueblo bar

According to the PPD, detectives obtained an arrest warrant on August 8, 2024, for David Martinez, for first-degree murder. He was located and taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked in the Pueblo County Detention Center, the PPD said.