Arrest made in June shooting at Pueblo bar

PPD
By
today at 2:23 PM
Published 2:35 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On the night of June 28, 2024, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting at Veteran's Tavern on Northern Ave., just east of I-25.

When officers arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital, where one of them died from her injuries, the PPD said.

According to the PPD, detectives obtained an arrest warrant on August 8, 2024, for David Martinez, for first-degree murder. He was located and taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked in the Pueblo County Detention Center, the PPD said.

