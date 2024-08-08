Volunteers continue to fill-up Blessing Boxes in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Food insecurity continues to be a problem in southern Colorado and a local non-profit is doing its part to fill in that gap by restocking Blessing Boxes throughout Pueblo County.

Jennifer Joyce is the President of Rocky Mountain Service Employment Redevelopment Pueblo County Blessing Boxes. Joyce said volunteers meet at the RMSER office in Pueblo and prepare the food baskets with non-perishable food items.

"During the week, we're putting out 22 to 2400 pounds a week currently, between our two pickup days," said Joyce.

The non-profit is able to keep up with the demand due to the volunteers they have.

"They'll come on their lunch breaks. That's why we have the boxes down here by the door, so they can just grab them and go. And they help those in the community. It's absolutely wonderful," said Joyce.

The Blessing Boxes can be found throughout Pueblo County. RMSER Blessing Boxes has created a map on its website that shows the location of where people can find the boxes.