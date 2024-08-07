USAFA Class of 2028 cadets receive first shoulder board rank on Acceptance Day 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- There was a big celebration and parade on Wednesday at the US Air Force Academy. The class of 2028 completed their basic cadet training and the newly-accepted cadets are now officially part of the Cadet Wing.

On Wednesday, hundreds of cadets were officially promoted and brought into the Cadet Wing. A majority of the cadets finished basic training on August 2nd and are now they go from unranked basic cadets to fourth-class cadets and received their first shoulder board rank. Parents who were there at the event say this is what it's all about, seeing new cadets come in and graduate.

"I was recruited for volleyball and I knew it was like a huge deal. And as I got closer to me coming here, I realized just how much of a big deal it really was. And I got really excited about coming here. And just like the people that you meet here, the connections you make are incredible and I'm just so happy to be part of it," said Kiera King, Fourth Class Cadet.

For now, King said she plans on enjoying this moment with her parents Since she hasn't seen them - since the first day she was dropped off.