Colorado Springs police investigating shooting at Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received a call around 3:25 p.m. about the shooting. CSPD has confirmed that the shooting did take place inside the mall and that one adult male was found on scene with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said the mall was on a brief lockdown but this was not an active shooter.

No suspect is in custody at this time and detectives are working to gather information, police said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

KRDO13 has a crew on scene and will provide updates once we know more.