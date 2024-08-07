Air Force honors life of longest permanent professor in academy history

AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KRDO)- The Air Force Academy honored its longest-serving professor Wednesday.

Brigadier General Malham Wakin died last week after 57 years of teaching. He was 93

It was an emotional day at the Academy as graduates from as far back as the 1950s came together to honor Brigadier General Waking.

Deacon Scott Bowen, Air Force Class of 1971, once sat in a lecture hall listening to Wakin teach philosophy. On Wednesday, he officiated Wakin's ceremonial military honors.

"There are a lot of people who are very bright, but wisdom is a special gift, and that's knowing how to do the right thing in the right way at the right time. And that's what he was able to convey," Bowen said.

Bowen added that Wakin was a man of humility who never flaunted his service in Vietnam or his 41 years of active duty.

The academy opened a Character and Development Center in 2016 and named it after Wakin.

Brigadier General Malham Wakin also won a Distinguished Service Medal, three Legion of Merit Awards, and authored five books.