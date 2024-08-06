National Night Out: Helping create relationships between law enforcement and residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Tuesday, people across Southern Colorado get the opportunity to meet local law enforcement during the National Night Out event.

Tuesday's events start at 5 and go until 8. Folks across Colorado Springs will be given the opportunity to spend some quality time with

The deputies from the El Paso, Teller, and other sheriff's offices will be at the events for people to meet and connect with. The event for El Paso County is open to the public and is meant to help strengthen community relationships and safety.

On Tuesday, KRDO 13 spoke with deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and they say part of the reason they love to participate in this event is because people should know who their deputies are.

"Because our deputies are humans. We live within the community that we serve. We participate in the community. We go to community events with everybody else out there. So this is an opportunity to show that we are a part of the community, that we care about the community. We're just like everybody else," Sergeant Kurt Smith, El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

