Ford Amphitheater brings in hundreds for soft opening event ahead of packed opening weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Ford Amphitheater held a private, soft opening event Tuesday night featuring multiple musical acts and speakers. The event was held to officially christen the venue ahead of their sold-out opening weekend with One Republic starting on Friday, August 9.

The venue brought in a big crowd on Tuesday afternoon, with School of Rock performing from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., along with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Afterward a list of speakers including a priest, the founder of Venu Inc., which is the the group that helped spark the venue's construction and funding, as well as Mayor Yemi Mobolade and others addressed the crowd.

Then from 8:30 p.m. to about 9:50 p.m., Phil Vassar played for the crowd, many of whom stayed through a bit of rain that came during the string of speakers.

Many in attendance expressed their happiness and satisfaction with how the venue looked in its grand reveal.

"The music quality is great, you know, great sound systems, pretty nice overall," remarked Alexander Pinkstaff, who came with his wife and child.

A group of local high school teens explained they were excited to see a venue close to home, instead of having to drive north toward Denver.

"I'm really excited for the One Republic show," said one of the girls, who will be attending the opening weekend with the Colorado Springs-based band.

Others said the food offered by vendors tasted great, and some couldn't get over the stunning backdrop of the Front Range, behind the venue's stage.

"It's absolutely beautiful. I love it. Beautiful location," said Tiffany Brown, who was there Tuesday evening with her husband.